The Strip

What it takes to keep Bellagio Fountains going on Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 14, 2018 - 11:18 am
 

Mark Fuller may have been the only person near center Strip the night of Oct. 15, 1998, who wasn’t trying to catch a glimpse of the Fountains of Bellagio. In fact, he was facing the other way.

“I did that night what I still do today,” said the man who’d spent the previous three years willing the fountains into existence. “I’ve seen those pieces of course, all of them, so many times, and I love them. But I turned and I watched the expressions on the people’s faces. And you see them hug the person that they’re with. You see, I guess, the most precious water of all is not the gallons being tossed in the air but the tear that you often see in people’s eye.”

Fuller is nearly as gifted in talking about fountains as he is in designing them.

In his quest to bring a water attraction to the desert on a scale that had never been seen, one with 1,214 sprayers and shooters, the chief excellence officer of WET and his team relied on outside help from a professor of fluid mechanics at the California Institute of Technology, moonlighting computer programmers from the Department of Energy and choreographer Kenny Ortega, who taught Patrick Swayze his moves in “Dirty Dancing.”

“At every step of the way,” Fuller said, “we were innovating and crossing new boundaries.”

Like any global superstar, the Fountains of Bellagio has an impressive entourage: It takes a group of 30 engineers, mechanics and pool specialists — all dive certified — to keep the attraction firing on all cylinders.

“We’re passionate about this lake,” said lead engineer Loni Singer, who’s worked at Bellagio since day one. “This is the branding of MGM (Resorts International), and this is what everybody sees on every commercial.”

Working out of the Batcave, the name for the headquarters and machine shop located in one of the archways surrounding the lake, Singer and his team receive a daily report detailing which components need attention before three to five divers hit the water to inspect problems. An “underwater Zamboni,” developed in-house, skims the lake bottom, sucking up dirt, debris and coins. Singer said the hotel donates “about two tons a year” of currency to charities.

“They said that unit wouldn’t last five years,” he said, pointing to one of the oarsmen, devices that produce movable streams. “We’re going on our 20th year right now, and they’re still running.”

Considering the amount of time those moving parts spend underwater, they’ve failed remarkably few times. Over the course of more than 240,000 shows, there have been cancellations for high winds and bad weather. “Technical failures after 20 years,” Singer said, “we’ve had maybe 10 total.”

Of the challenges Bellagio founder Steve Wynn presented Fuller, one stands out: “He said, ‘I want the people when they experience this fountain to be removed emotionally from Las Vegas. I want them to be swept away. That’s why it’s important that this embrace music in ways that fountains have never done before.’ ”

WET still engineers and choreographs each new fountain show at Bellagio. (“I can’t tell you what it is,” Fuller said, “but we’re going to be creating a very exciting new piece in December.”)

The staggering success of the Fountains of Bellagio became the company’s calling card. Of its more than 200 projects, those at Wynn Las Vegas Esplanade, “Le Reve,” the Mirage volcano and multiple features at CityCenter would bring Fuller back to Las Vegas. Bellagio, though, still holds a special place in his heart.

“I could turn to my left one night, and I could see Rupert Murdoch standing there watching that fountain. And I could turn to my right, and I could see a homeless person. And they’re both enjoying that experience, and they both paid the same price,” Fuller said. “I don’t know where on this planet there is that level of fantastic entertainment that is that accessible to everyone.”

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Local
Clark County educators debate alternative grading systems
Spring Valley High School principal Tam Larnerd, Spring Valley High School IB coordinator Tony Gebbia and retired high school teacher Joyce O'Day discuss alternative grading systems. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Grandparents on the fire that killed three family members
Charles and Doris Smith talk about the night an apartment fire took the lives of three of their family members. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
New York artist Bobby Jacobs donated a sculpture to the Las Vegas Healing Garden
Bobby Jacobs, an artist from upstate New York, has spent much of the past year creating a sculpture of two separate angel wings. He donated the sculpture to the Las Vegas Healing Garden. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Weather will cool slightly through the end of the week
The weather will cool slightly through the end of the week., but highs are still expected to be slightly above normal for this year. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Mayor announces new public-private partnership
Mayor Carolyn Goodman announced the creation of the Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE, a public-private partnership that will allocate money to the city’s neediest.
Fremont9 opens downtown
Fremont9 apartment complex has opened in downtown Las Vegas. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Fall fairytale gets cozy at Bellagio Conservatory
Bellagio Conservatory introduces its fall-themed garden titled "Falling Asleep." (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
What the house that Ted Binion died in looks like today
Casino heir Ted Binion died in this Las Vegas home in 1998. Current home owner Jane Popple spent over $600,000 to restore and modernize the home. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Rescue Mission employees terminated
Don James, a former employee for the Las Vegas Rescue Mission, talks about the day his team was terminated. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Cupcakes at Freed's Bakery
Freed's Bakery will have Raiders-themed cupcakes available in store and for order during football season. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
51s fans say goodbye to Cashman Field
Las Vegas 51s fans said goodbye to Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Monday September, 3, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
51s owner Don Logan's last weekend at Cashman Field
Don Logan, owner of the Las Vegas 51s, gives a tour of Cashman Field before the team's final weekend using the field. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Metro Asst. Sheriff Brett Zimmerman on Aug. 8 officer-involved shooting
Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman met with media Monday to discuss the details of the 14th officer-involved shooting of the year. (Madelyn Reese/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Matt Kelly Elementary School hosted its third annual Back-to-School Red Carpet Program
Matt Kelly Elementary School hosted its third annual Back-to-School Red Carpet Program where community and business leaders joined to welcome students back with an inspirational welcome. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Star Trek fans on show’s enduring popularity
Star Trek fans at the Star Trek Convention 2018 talk about why they think the show has stayed popular across the years Thursday, August 2, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Nonprofit provides clothing for homeless
Sydney Grover of Can You Spare A Story?, talks about how she founded the non-profit organization. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Family remembers deceased mother
Family members of Adriann Gallegos remember her. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Camp Broadway teaches kids how to sing and dance
The Smith Center's seventh annual Camp Broadway musical theater program gives 150 kids ages 6-17 an opportunity to learn musical theater skills from industry professionals over a five-day period. Marcus Villagran/ Las Vegas Review-Journal @brokejournalist
Restoring classic Corvettes to perfection
Members of the National Corvette Restorers Society Convention talk about what it takes to earn the NCRS Top Flight Award for a restored Corvette at South Point in Las Vegas on Tuesday July 17, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
More in The Strip
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
The Strip Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like