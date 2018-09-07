Woman critical after hit by car trying to cross Las Vegas Strip

A woman is in critical condition early Friday morning after she was struck by a car while crossing the Strip.

Las Vegas police are investigating an injury crash early Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, on the Strip. (Max MIchor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The woman was crossing against a Do Not Walk signal on Las Vegas Boulevard South at Fashion Show Drive when she was struck, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said.

The woman was hospitalized. The driver of the car that struck her stayed at the scene and was cooperating with police.

The southbound lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard are closed between Fashion Show Drive and Desert Inn Road while police investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

