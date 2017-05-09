Woman dies after being hit by taxi east of Las Vegas Strip

Convention Center Drive between Channel 8 Drive and Debbie Reynolds Drive was blocked while Las Vegas police investigated a fatal collision late Monday night involving a taxi and a pedestrian. Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal

A 51-year-old woman was struck and killed by a taxi on Monday night. Neither impairment nor excessive speed appeared to be factors in the crash. Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal

A 51-year-old woman died after she was hit by a taxi just east of the Strip Monday night.

The crash happened about 9:15 p.m. on Convention Center Drive between Channel 8 Drive and Debbie Reynolds Drive, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.

The woman was not in a marked crosswalk when she crossed Convention Center Drive from south to north, Sgt. Robert Stauffer said.

The taxi was heading west on Convention Center Drive when it hit the woman, Stauffer said.

She died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

The cabdriver stayed on scene and cooperated with police. Stauffer said neither impairment nor excessive speed appeared to be factors in the crash.

He said the woman might work in the area.

She will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office when next of kin is notified.

Convention Center Drive was closed between Channel 8 Drive and Paradise Road as detectives continued to investigate.

Review-Journal staff writer Mike Shoro contributed to this story.

