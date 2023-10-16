Woman dies after being struck by car near Strip casino

Police said the woman was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with severe injuries, but later died at the hospital.

Tropicana Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A woman died after being struck by a car Sunday night after attempting to cross the street against the pedestrian signal, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The 43-year-old woman, who has not yet been identified, was crossing East Tropicana Avenue at Ocean Drive when she was struck by a 2023 Kia EV6 around 11:24 p.m., police said in a news release.

Ocean Drive connects to the parking lot of the Tropicana Las Vegas.

The Kia had a green traffic signal at the intersection before the collision, and the driver showed no signs of impairment, police said.

Police said the woman was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with severe injuries, but later died at the hospital.

The woman’s death marked the 120th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2023.

The collision remains under investigation, police said.