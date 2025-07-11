87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
The Strip

Woman dies after hit by car on Las Vegas Strip

Police are investigating a fatal crash that left a woman dead early Friday morning on the Las V ...
Police are investigating a fatal crash that left a woman dead early Friday morning on the Las Vegas Strip. (RTC Fast Cam)
Police are investigating a fatal crash that left a woman dead early Friday morning on the Las V ...
Police are investigating a fatal crash that left a woman dead early Friday morning on the Las Vegas Strip. (RTC Fast Cam)
Police are investigating a fatal crash that left a woman dead early Friday morning on the Las V ...
Police are investigating a fatal crash that left a woman dead early Friday morning on the Las Vegas Strip. (RTC Fast Cam)
More Stories
An empty ground-level storefront in the Sky Las Vegas condo tower is seen Friday, June 27, 2025 ...
Empty retail space on Strip goes into foreclosure
Metropolitan Police Department vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Report: Woman arrested in Strip shooting case was ‘agitated’ by ‘joke’
Robert Herjavec, Lori Greiner and Daymond John in 2013. Herjavec and John will attend the Clove ...
‘Shark Tank’ stars, local entrepreneurs to converge on Las Vegas for summit
The Cromwell is seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crews respond to fire in parking garage at Las Vegas Strip resort
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 11, 2025 - 5:56 am
 
Updated July 11, 2025 - 6:33 am

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that left a 50-year-old woman dead early Friday morning on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to police, the crash, which involved a pedestrian and a vehicle, occurred at about 2:23 a.m. in the eastbound Tropicana lanes near Las Vegas Boulevard.

Police said that evidence at the scene and video footage of the crash indicated that the pedestrian was crossing Tropicana Avenue southbound outside of a marked crosswalk.

The pedestrian was struck when she entered a 2018 Kia Niro’s path of travel.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

“The driver of the Kia remained at the scene and did not exhibit any indicators of impairment,” authorities noted in a news release.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES