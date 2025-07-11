Woman dies after hit by car on Las Vegas Strip

Police are investigating a fatal crash that left a woman dead early Friday morning on the Las Vegas Strip.

Crews respond to fire in parking garage at Las Vegas Strip resort

‘Shark Tank’ stars, local entrepreneurs to converge on Las Vegas for summit

Report: Woman arrested in Strip shooting case was ‘agitated’ by ‘joke’

Empty retail space on Strip goes into foreclosure

Police are investigating a fatal crash that left a woman dead early Friday morning on the Las Vegas Strip. (RTC Fast Cam)

Police are investigating a fatal crash that left a woman dead early Friday morning on the Las Vegas Strip. (RTC Fast Cam)

Police are investigating a fatal crash that left a woman dead early Friday morning on the Las Vegas Strip. (RTC Fast Cam)

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that left a 50-year-old woman dead early Friday morning on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to police, the crash, which involved a pedestrian and a vehicle, occurred at about 2:23 a.m. in the eastbound Tropicana lanes near Las Vegas Boulevard.

Police said that evidence at the scene and video footage of the crash indicated that the pedestrian was crossing Tropicana Avenue southbound outside of a marked crosswalk.

The pedestrian was struck when she entered a 2018 Kia Niro’s path of travel.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

“The driver of the Kia remained at the scene and did not exhibit any indicators of impairment,” authorities noted in a news release.