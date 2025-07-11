Woman dies after hit by car on Las Vegas Strip
Police are investigating a fatal crash that left a woman dead early Friday morning on the Las Vegas Strip.
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that left a 50-year-old woman dead early Friday morning on the Las Vegas Strip.
According to police, the crash, which involved a pedestrian and a vehicle, occurred at about 2:23 a.m. in the eastbound Tropicana lanes near Las Vegas Boulevard.
Police said that evidence at the scene and video footage of the crash indicated that the pedestrian was crossing Tropicana Avenue southbound outside of a marked crosswalk.
The pedestrian was struck when she entered a 2018 Kia Niro’s path of travel.
She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
“The driver of the Kia remained at the scene and did not exhibit any indicators of impairment,” authorities noted in a news release.