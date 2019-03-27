Woman injured after falling from roller coaster on Las Vegas Strip

El Loco rollercoaster in the Adventuredome at Circus Circus in Las Vegas on Friday, June 22, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A woman was injured Monday afternoon after she fell from a roller coaster in the Adventuredome at Circus Circus, a spokesman confirmed Tuesday.

El Loco roller coaster has been closed since the fall, Brian Ahern, the director of corporate communications for MGM Resorts International, said in an emailed statement Tuesday.

“We are incredibly saddened that one of our Adventuredome guests was injured and our hearts go out to the guest and her family,” the statement said. “Safety is our top priority, and the ride in question is closed until further notice as this incident is investigated.”

Ahern referred questions to Clark County.

Clark County’s Building and Fire Prevention department was called to the scene after the woman fell out of the ride, according to an emailed statement sent Tuesday night by county spokesman Erik Pappa.

“A Prohibited Use Notice was issued and the ride remains closed for public use and may only be operated for inspection and testing as part of the investigation,” the statement said.

It was unclear Tuesday if the ride was moving when the woman fell, or how seriously she was injured.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

2880 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109