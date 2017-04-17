ad-fullscreen
Woman lands in hospital after being hit by car near Strip

By Michael Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 17, 2017 - 3:51 am
 

A woman was hospitalized after she was hit by a car just east of the Strip Monday morning.

She was walking across East Flamingo Road near Linq Lane when a car heading west hit her about 2:45 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

Gordon said she was outside of a crosswalk before she was hit.

She was taken to a hospital and is expected to live.

The driver stayed on scene and did not appear impaired, Gordon said.

There were temporary lane restrictions near the crash site, but the scene was cleared around 4 a.m.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

