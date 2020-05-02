Workers mark May Day on Las Vegas Strip — VIDEO

Workers in the Las Vegas Valley marked May Day with a caravan down the Strip on Friday.

Across the world, millions of workers worldwide marked international labor day with vastly muted celebrations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

May Day labor protests started in the 19th century in the United States, where this week the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits surpassed a staggering 30 million, and joblessness in April could hit numbers not seen since the Great Depression in the 1930s.

