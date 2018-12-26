Wynn Las Vegas evacuated, but police say Strip hotel is safe

Wynn Las Vegas was briefly evacuated Christmas evening, but Las Vegas police said the hotel is safe.

The Wynn Las Vegas and Encore resorts in Las Vegas. (John Locher/AP File)

“There is no law enforcement or emergency activity at the hotel,” Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Johansson said “some type of alarm” was triggered in the hotel’s steam room, but as of 6:45 p.m. the alarm had been cleared without incident.

The Review-Journal is working to gather more information.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

