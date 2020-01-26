‘Year of the Rat’ celebrated on Las Vegas Strip — VIDEO

Chinese New Year was in full swing at The Venetian and The Venetian Grand Canal Shoppes on Saturday.

Dancers from the Yau Kung Moon dance troupe in San Francisco perform to celebrate the Lunar New Year outside The Venetian on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Eyes are painted on the lions as performers with the Yau Kung Moon dance troupe from San Francisco, help celebrate the Lunar New Year outside The Venetian on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Dancers from the Yau Kung Moon dance troupe in San Francisco perform to celebrate the Lunar New Year outside The Venetian on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A display for the Year of the Rat is seen at The Venetian during the celebration of the Lunar New Year on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Dancers from the Yau Kung Moon dance troupe in San Francisco perform to celebrate the Lunar New Year at The Venetian on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

People place money into the mouth of a dragon for good fortune as dancers from the Yau Kung Moon dance troupe in San Francisco perform to celebrate the Lunar New Year at The Venetian on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Performers with Yau Kung Moon dance troupe from San Francisco weave within the LOVE sculpture to celebrate the Luna New Year at The Venetian on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

People interact with a lion as dancers from the Yau Kung Moon dance troupe in San Francisco perform to celebrate the Lunar New Year at The Venetian on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Dancers from the Yau Kung Moon dance troupe in San Francisco perform a dragon dance through the casino to celebrate the Lunar New Year at The Venetian on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Dancers from the Yau Kung Moon dance troupe in San Francisco perform a dragon dance through the casino to celebrate the Lunar New Year at The Venetian on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Dancers from the Yau Kung Moon dance troupe in San Francisco perform a dragon dance through the casino to celebrate the Lunar New Year at The Venetian on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Michael Volkert, senior vice president of casino operations at The Venetian, places an envelope in a lion's mouth for good fortune as dancers from the Yau Kung Moon dance troupe in San Francisco perform to celebrate the Lunar New Year at The Venetian on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Dancers from the Yau Kung Moon dance troupe in San Francisco perform a dragon dance through the casino to celebrate the Lunar New Year at The Venetian on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas City Councilman Stavros Anthony presents a proclamation as the Grand Canal Shoppes celebrate the Year of the Rat with their ninth annual Chinese New Year in the Desert at The Venetian on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A tray of paint is prepared for the lion's eyes as the Grand Canal Shoppes celebrate the Year of the Rat with their ninth annual Chinese New Year in the Desert at The Venetian on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Members of the Lohan School of Shaolin warm up for a lion dance as the Grand Canal Shoppes celebrate the Year of the Rat with their ninth annual Chinese New Year in the Desert at The Venetian on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Lohan School of Shaolin help paint the lions as they ready for a lion dance as the Grand Canal Shoppes celebrate the Year of the Rat with their ninth annual Chinese New Year in the Desert at The Venetian on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Members of the Lohan School of Shaolin warm up for a lion dance as the Grand Canal Shoppes celebrate the Year of the Rat with their ninth annual Chinese New Year in the Desert at The Venetian on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Invited dignitaries cut a ribbon to officially start as the Grand Canal Shoppes celebrate the Year of the Rat with their ninth annual Chinese New Year in the Desert at The Venetian on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Lohan School of Shaolin conduct a lion dance into a reception as the Grand Canal Shoppes celebrate the Year of the Rat with their ninth annual Chinese New Year in the Desert at The Venetian on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Members of the Shirley Chen dance troupe perform at a reception as the Grand Canal Shoppes celebrate the Year of the Rat with their ninth annual Chinese New Year in the Desert at The Venetian on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Members of the Shirley Chen dance troupe perform at a reception as the Grand Canal Shoppes celebrate the Year of the Rat with their ninth annual Chinese New Year in the Desert at The Venetian on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Members of the Li Ling Hong drum group perform at a reception as the Grand Canal Shoppes celebrate the Year of the Rat with their ninth annual Chinese New Year in the Desert at The Venetian on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Members of the Li Ling Hong drum group perform at a reception as the Grand Canal Shoppes celebrate the Year of the Rat with their ninth annual Chinese New Year in the Desert at The Venetian on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Members of the Shirley Chen Dance Troupe perform at a reception as the Grand Canal Shoppes celebrate the Year of the Rat with their ninth annual Chinese New Year in the Desert at The Venetian on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Performer Jee Wong, left, sings a traditional song amongst models in various Chinese dynasty dress at a reception as the Grand Canal Shoppes celebrate the Year of the Rat with their ninth annual Chinese New Year in the Desert at The Venetian on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Lohan School of Shaolin conduct a lion dance at a reception as the Grand Canal Shoppes celebrate the Year of the Rat with their ninth annual Chinese New Year in the Desert at The Venetian on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Venetian celebrated Chinese New Year and the Year of the Rat with a traditional eye ceremony and lion dance on Saturday afternoon. The spectacle began with a parade of dancers and drummers that traveled through the hotel lobby and casino, stopping at the waterfall atrium, before moving through the Palazzo. An 18-foot-tall, 2,000-pound gold-painted rat is on display, and nine additional rats, as well as an 18-foot-long dragon decorate the resort.

The resort’s Grand Canal Shoppes also hosted events for the ninth annual Chinese New Year in the Desert on Saturday evening. They included a traditional lion blessing and dance, and cultural performances by the Shirley Chen Dance Troupe. More events are slated Sunday, including traditional Chinese drummers at 5 p.m. and a lion dance at The Sky Garden at 6 p.m.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian and Palazzo.