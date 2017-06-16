Thick smoke from vacant building fire blankets area near downtown

Firefighters are battling a vacant building fire Friday morning near downtown Las Vegas. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Firefighters are battling a vacant building fire Friday morning south of downtown.

Thick smoke from the fire at 201 East Utah Ave., near Main Street and Wyoming Avnue, could be seen from miles away.

Las Vegas Fire Department crews were called about an outside fire that had spread to a vacant building about 1:30 a.m., public information officer Tim Szymanski said.

The Fire Department called in a second alarm and attacked the fire from above.

The fire had burned through the roof.

Clark County Fire Department assisted with the call.

A Lyft driver, Johnnie Salcedo, said he could see smoke while he was driving near U.S. Highway 95 and Jones Boulevard. He drove to the site of the fire to get a better look.

Salcedo, 38, was one of several people standing around, gawking and pointing their cell phones at the burning building.

