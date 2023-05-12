This company really celebrates Mother’s Day

Jewelry retailer Kendra Scott will celebrate Mother’s Day this year with a corporate holiday for its corporate office and distribution center staff and with holiday pay and free lunch for its retail workers.

Kendra Scott store manager Gillian Williams at the Downtown Summerlin retail outlet in Las Vegas Thursday, May 11, 2023. The company is giving employees the Monday after Mothers' Day off as a paid holiday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Kendra Scott store manager Gillian Williams at the Downtown Summerlin retail outlet in Las Vegas Thursday, May 11, 2023. The company is giving employees the Monday after Mothers' Day off as a paid holiday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Kendra Scott store manager Gillian Williams at the Downtown Summerlin retail outlet in Las Vegas Thursday, May 11, 2023. The company is giving employees the Monday after Mothers' Day off as a paid holiday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Jewelry retailer Kendra Scott will celebrate Mother’s Day beyond holiday-themed gifts for customers, with a company holiday and holiday pay for retail workers.

The retailer will close its corporate offices and distribution center on Monday in observance of “Mother’s Day Monday,” a corporate holiday that will provide those employees with paid time off to celebrate Mother’s Day.

The Kendra Scott retail stores will remain open during that day, but employees who work on Mother’s Day will be paid time-and-a-half holiday rates for that shift.

This is the second year Kendra Scott is celebrating Mother’s Day with “Mother’s Day Monday,” according to company spokesperson Ashley Ford.

Other than the holiday pay, Kendra Scott will celebrate the holiday by providing lunch to employees on Saturday, which is one of the busiest days of the year according to Gillian Williams, store manager of the Downtown Summerlin location.

Over Mother’s Day weekend, the Summerlin location will host multiple philanthropic events, where 20 percent of sales proceeds will go to local charities. Williams said the charities the store is working with this weekend are Goodwill, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and the Just One Project.

Williams praised Kendra Scott for accommodating the needs of both her and her team beyond just the Mother’s Day holiday.

“I’ve really been able to thrive as a mom, and still be able to be a manager without having to take work home and I’m still successful at my job,” Williams said.

Williams said Kendra Scott encourages her to accommodate the store workers’ needs, praising the company for standing out among the three companies she’s worked for as a manager in her 18 years working retail.

While Williams and her team won’t get the “Mother’s Day Monday” holiday off like their colleagues working in the corporate office or distribution center, she said making time for family instead of work is encouraged by the company for both Mother’s Day and other major holidays.

“Obviously, being in retail around Thanksgiving and Christmas is our busiest time of the year next to Mother’s Day. And we’re still able to make sure that our team has time with their families,” Williams said. “We do whatever we can to make sure that they’re still able to (celebrate) and be happy and want to come to work.”

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Instagram @writermark2.