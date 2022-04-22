Three arrested after confronting Legacy High student, one batters school police

Two minors and an 18-year-old were arrested around 11 a.m. Thursday.

Legacy High School in North Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Three people were arrested Thursday after confronting a North Las Vegas high school student.

Legacy High School Principal Belinda Marentic emailed parents Thursday afternoon about “an altercation” on campus initiated by three people not associated with the school.

“CCSD Police who were already on campus and school employees quickly de-escalated the situation,” Marentic’s message read.

At around 11 a.m., an 18-year-old non-student, a current Clark County School District student and a minor enrolled in distant learning came to the campus to confront a Legacy High School student. The three were taken into custody after a brief confrontation, according to CCSDPD Lt. Bryan Zink.

He said one of the minors became violent and “battered a CCSDPD officer.” The officer was not injured.

Zink said all three suspects are male. During the investigation, officers found that the minor who battered the officer drove to campus in a stolen vehicle and parked on campus. A 9mm handgun was found in the front passenger seat.

Zink identified the adult arrested as Nasir Leggroan.

Leggroan was arrested and transported to North Las Vegas Detention Center on a charge of trespassing and participating in a fight and one minor was arrested on charges of battery on a protected person, possession of a stolen vehicle, a minor in possession of a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon on school property, burglary, disturbance of school, and participating in a fight, according to Zink.

He said the second minor will be booked on the same charges except for possessing a stolen vehicle and battery on a protected person.

As of 6 p.m. Thursday, Leggroan remained in custody on $3,140 bail, according to jail records.

No further information was available.

