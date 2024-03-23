65°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Local

Three dead in semi-motorcycle crash near Nevada-California border

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 23, 2024 - 4:56 pm
 
Updated March 23, 2024 - 5:25 pm
Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Three motorists are dead after a collision Saturday near the California-Nevada state line south of Cal-Nev-Ari and west of Laughlin.

The collision between a semi-truck and one or more motorcycles was reported at 2:38 p.m. at State Route 163 and mile marker 11 near U.S. 95.

All roads were closed for the investigation but U.S. 95 was opened around 5 p.m., according to Kim Yoko Smith, public information officer for the Nevada State Police.

Further information about the crash will be updated following the preliminary investigation, an email from state police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Pedestrian killed, driver faces DUI charges in east valley crash
Pedestrian killed, driver faces DUI charges in east valley crash
Motorcyclist loses control, dies northwest of Las Vegas
Motorcyclist loses control, dies northwest of Las Vegas
Two-vehicle crash in Pahrump kills juvenile
Two-vehicle crash in Pahrump kills juvenile
Strongest Vegas winds, perhaps 65 mph, expected Saturday afternoon
Strongest Vegas winds, perhaps 65 mph, expected Saturday afternoon
Motorist ejected, dies in single-vehicle crash near Goodsprings
Motorist ejected, dies in single-vehicle crash near Goodsprings
Single serve apple-walnut salad product recalled
Single serve apple-walnut salad product recalled