Three dead in semi-motorcycle crash near Nevada-California border

A collision between a semi-truck and one or more motorcycles was reported at 2:38 p.m. south of Cal-Nev-Ari and west of Laughlin.

Three motorists are dead after a collision Saturday near the California-Nevada state line south of Cal-Nev-Ari and west of Laughlin.

The collision between a semi-truck and one or more motorcycles was reported at 2:38 p.m. at State Route 163 and mile marker 11 near U.S. 95.

All roads were closed for the investigation but U.S. 95 was opened around 5 p.m., according to Kim Yoko Smith, public information officer for the Nevada State Police.

Further information about the crash will be updated following the preliminary investigation, an email from state police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

