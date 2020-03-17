Three Square adds 43 food distribution sites in Las Vegas Valley

The fund “will allow the nonprofit to remain nimble in its daily response and quickly respond to those affected by quarantines, school closures and economic hardships,” the organization said in a statement.

Christina Bailey, right, helps distribute carrots to those in need at SHARE Village Las Vegas on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Christina Bailey, left, helps distribute carrots to those in need at SHARE Village Las Vegas on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Itzel Hernandez with the Animal Foundation gives away animal care products to those in need at SHARE Village Las Vegas on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Three Square food bank on Monday released its strategy to ensure food security to those facing economic hardships.

The nonprofit, in partnership with Clark County School District, launched a Coronavirus Emergency Food Fund and established 43 new emergency food distribution sites throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

The complete list of Three Square’s emergency food distribution sites and hours of operation will be updated at threesquare.org/help.

The state Department of Agriculture and the School District, with the help of Three Square, already are providing free meals for students available for pickup at sites across the state. There were 22 sites throughout the Las Vegas Valley offering meals from 8 to 11 a.m.

Though there has been no obvious dip in donations so far, nonprofits said, they are preparing for it.

“We’re watching our revenue and product streams closely as we know these issues are changing by the minute,” said Tom Roberts, CEO of Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada. “We have to continue to be deliberate and responsive to what the needs are, but we’re literally every hour talking about things we need to be doing to address the changing conditions.”

The most-needed donations, providers said, are money or hand sanitizers.

It’s a necessity for Arnold Stalk, CEO of Share Village in downtown Las Vegas, who said the numbers at his food pantry have increased by 50 percent recently. More than 1,500 people were fed Saturday.

“In our economy here — people live on the edge, they live paycheck to paycheck,” he said. “We need to be able to continue to serve.”

He said he’s still confident he’ll be able to serve the community, even with increased demand.

Government help may also be on the way from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which supplies the food for about 14 million of the 43 million meals Three Square provides each year. Under the Stafford Act declaration made by President Trump last week, the Department of Health and Human Services can waive guidelines related to Medicare and other government benefits.

According to the latest FEMA report to Congress, transmitted Feb. 29, there is $42.6 billion in the Disaster Relief Fund.

With the right amount of donations, Roberts said, Catholic Charities is hoping to beef up Meals on Wheels, through which the organization serves about 2,200 people, with several hundred more on the wait list. Seniors with preexisting conditions are most vulnerable to the virus, and Roberts said they would like to expand the organization’s delivery.

Money donations go the farthest, Roberts said, as the nonprofit can buy sanitation supplies, food and other products in bulk.

“This is not a good time to come down and volunteer, when people are worried about face-to-face contact,” he said. “Let us do what we can to continue operating.”

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @ByBrianaE on Twitter.