Thunderbirds soar above Las Vegas Valley to honor those battling pandemic

The Air Force’s Thunderbirds gave residents a reason to head outside and cheer for the first time in weeks after the fighter jets performed a flyover above every hospital in the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday afternoon.

The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" soar past the Luxor during their flyover Las Vegas in honor of front line COVID-19 responders on Saturday, April 11, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

U.S. Air Force Air Thunderbirds perform a flyover in Las Vegas to honor front line COVID-19 responders Saturday, April 11, 2020. The eight F-16 Fighting Falcons performed a flyover above every hospital in the Las Vegas Valley (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The sky-high honor began at 2:30 p.m. and was intended to recognize first responders, health care professionals and other workers battling the coronavirus pandemic, Nellis Air Force Base officials said Friday.

Beginning at the air base, the Thunderbirds soared for about 25 minutes, first going above the Centennial Hills, Summerlin and Spring Valley areas before passing the Strip toward Henderson.

“We’ve been amazed at just the tenacity, the dedication, the professionalism of some of our medical professionals,” Lt. Col. John Caldwell, commander AND leader of the Thunderbirds, said in a virtual news conference Friday.

“What better way to show a supportive solidarity of our thank you, of our gratitude than dedicating these flyovers to our medical community?”

The flyover featured eight F-16 Fighting Falcons. Six aircraft performed formations, 3 feet apart, at altitudes of 500 to 1,000 feet and traveling at up to 450 mph. The entire squadron participated, which is rare for the team, Caldwell said.

Residents across the Las Vegas Valley opened their doors, some even driving to bridges, mountains or Las Vegas Boulevard, all while maintaining social distancing.

Caldwell said the demonstration is also meant to celebrate all frontline workers, as well as the “determination that we have as Americans.”

Patrick Parry, 57, and his wife Iris sat in their pickup truck on Las Vegas Boulevard, eagerly awaiting the flyover.

“It’s kind of cool to see; it gives us something to do,” Iris said while sitting on her blanket atop the truck.

The parking lots of Town Square and Las Vegas Golf Center were nearly full by the time 2:30 rolled around. To enforce social distancing, Chris Slajar parked his truck horizontally across multiple rows outside the shuttered golf center.

“We’re getting very stir crazy; this lets us out to see eight super cool fighter jets,” Slajar, 47, said.

The Marine Corps veteran was accompanied by his wife Veronica, 49, who said she’s accustomed to working from home but not to never being allowed outside.

For the Rimando family, it was a great chance to introduce their two children to the Thunderbirds.

Jeff, 39, Jessica, 35, Jayden, 9, and Jenna, 7 packed into the car and headed toward the Strip to find a central spot to watch the show.

“We needed some cheer,” Jessica said.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Briana Erickson contributed to this report.