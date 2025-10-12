Ticket sold at Primm Valley Lotto among winners in $50 million SuperLotto Plus draw

A ticket sold just across the Nevada border at Primm Valley Lotto was among the winners in Saturday’s $50 million SuperLotto Plus drawing, according to the California Lottery.

People line up outside of the Primm Valley Lotto Store to buy the Mega Million lottery tickets, on Monday, July 31, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A ticket sold at the Primm Valley Lotto store just across the Nevada-California border is among the winners in Saturday’s $50 million SuperLotto Plus drawing, the California Lottery said in a news release.

The winning numbers were 3, 13, 27, 32, 39 and Mega Number 4. The jackpot-winning ticket, worth $50 million, was sold at the Village Spirit Shoppe in Westlake Village, California — a suburb northwest of Los Angeles. Two other tickets matched five numbers but missed the Mega number, each worth $20,938 — One sold in Chula Vista, California and the other at Primm Valley Lotto store off Interstate 15.

It’s the largest SuperLotto Plus jackpot of 2025 and the first top-prize winner since March. Jackpot winners have 180 days to claim their prize through the California Lottery.

Since lotteries in Nevada are prohibited by the state constitution, the Primm Lotto store, officially listed as Nipton, California, is the closest place for southern Nevada ticket buyers.

