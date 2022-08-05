Tighter valley water rules, higher fees hinted at by water agency

The agency that governs Las Vegas’ water supply envisions stricter water use rules and possible higher charges for the valley’s biggest water users.

With the largest reduction ever in Lake Mead water use on the horizon, the agency that governs Las Vegas’ water supply envisions stricter water use rules and possible higher charges for the valley’s biggest water users.

The Southern Nevada Water Authority is mailing a flyer and posting it on social media about a proposal to prohibit outdoor man-made water features in the valley. Existing water features would not be affected.

Colorado River water users are working to come up with a plan by the middle of August to cut 2 million to 4 million acre-feet of water use at the request of the Bureau of Reclamation. If the multiple entities that use water across seven states and Mexico cannot come up with the requested reductions, the federal government has said it will mandate cutbacks.

In the flyer, SNWA states, “local water agencies will also be considering water rate actions in response to these unprecedented conditions — including actions targeting our largest water users.”

Many Strip resorts, including Bellagio and Wynn, use water from private wells for their fountains and aren’t under the jurisdiction of the SNWA or the Las Vegas Valley Water District.

Any rules changes or increased water charges would have to be approved by water agencies that cover Henderson and North Las Vegas.

The valley receives about 90 percent of its water from Lake Mead. The other 10 percent comes from groundwater.

Lake Mead has declined about 25 feet this year, including 7 feet during May. The water level as of 4 p.m. Thursday was 1,040.89 feet above sea level. If the lake would drop to 895 feet, known as dead pool, water could not be sent downstream from Hoover Dam to Arizona or California. Electrical power production would also stop. The SNWA says it could pump water down to about 875 feet because of $1.3 billion invested in a low-level pumping station and third straw.

