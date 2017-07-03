Toddler found not breathing in bathtub in northwest Las Vegas

A toddler was found not breathing inside a bathtub Monday morning in the northwestern valley.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A family member found the toddler about 2:40 a.m. in a house on the 7900 block of Quail Cap Street, near Durango and Grand Teton drives, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said. The child was hospitalized.

Detectives with Metro’s abuse and neglect unit are investigating, which Gordon said is standard.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

