Toddler killed, motorists injured as car hits tree in North Las Vegas

A toddler was killed and others suffered injuries when a car struck a tree in North Las Vegas on Sunday night.

North Las Vegas police said they and medical personnel responded about 9:16 p.m. to the 5000 block of North Scott Robinson Drive, near West Lone Mountain Road and Clayton Street, after reports of a crash.

Police said a toddler was pronounced deceased at the scene. Two adults and possibly another juvenile were taken to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries and conditions were unknown, police said.

Traffic investigators responded to the scene.

No further details were available.

