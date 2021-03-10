Tow truck driver hit, killed while working on southern 215 shoulder

A tow truck driver was struck and killed by a vehicle late Tuesday while working on the shoulder of the 215 Beltway in the southern valley.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The crash occurred on the westbound side of the Beltway near the Decatur Boulevard exit, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

All westbound Beltway traffic was being diverted at Decatur.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.