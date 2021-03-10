50°F
Local

Tow truck driver hit, killed while working on southern 215 shoulder

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 9, 2021 - 10:07 pm
 
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
A tow truck driver was struck and killed by a vehicle late Tuesday while working on the shoulder of the 215 Beltway in the southern valley.

The crash occurred on the westbound side of the Beltway near the Decatur Boulevard exit, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

All westbound Beltway traffic was being diverted at Decatur.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

