Tow truck driver killed in hit-and-run in southern Las Vegas Valley
Updated March 9, 2021 - 11:55 pm
A tow truck driver was struck and killed by a vehicle late Tuesday while working on the shoulder of the 215 Beltway in the southern valley.
Investigators believe a Ford Econoline van struck a tow truck driver, who was standing on the side of the road, before driving off, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred on the westbound side of the Beltway near the Decatur Boulevard exit and the tow truck driver was killed.
All westbound Beltway traffic was being diverted at Decatur until the highway reopened just before midnight.
No further information was available.