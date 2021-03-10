Tow truck driver killed in hit-and-run in southern Las Vegas Valley

A tow truck driver was struck and killed by a vehicle late Tuesday while working on the shoulder of the 215 Beltway in the southern valley.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nevada Highway Patrol investigates a fatal hit-and-run on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, on the 215 Beltway in the southern Las Vegas Valley. (NHP Twitter)

A tow truck driver was struck and killed by a vehicle late Tuesday while working on the shoulder of the 215 Beltway in the southern valley.

Investigators believe a Ford Econoline van struck a tow truck driver, who was standing on the side of the road, before driving off, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred on the westbound side of the Beltway near the Decatur Boulevard exit and the tow truck driver was killed.

All westbound Beltway traffic was being diverted at Decatur until the highway reopened just before midnight.

No further information was available.