1 dead after crash in east Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 27, 2022 - 7:40 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian was killed Thursday night after a crash in east Las Vegas.

Police were called to the intersection of East Charleston Boulevard and North 28th Street at 5:11 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Justin Byers said.

An initial investigation revealed that there was a crash involving two vehicles and a pedestrian, Byers said. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

No other details on the crash were immediately available.

The intersection was shut down and not expected to reopen until the crash has been cleared, Byers said.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

