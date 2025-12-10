71°F
1 dead after vehicle-pedestrian crash in east Las Vegas, police say

Police investigate a fatal crash Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, at South Nellis Boulevard and East T ...
Police investigate a fatal crash Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, at South Nellis Boulevard and East Twain Avenue in Las Vegas. (RTC)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 10, 2025 - 2:03 pm
 
Updated December 10, 2025 - 2:10 pm

One person is dead following a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in southeast Las Vegas on Wednesday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Metro police responded to a call for service just before 10:30 a.m. at South Nellis Boulevard and East Twain avenue, near Nellis and Boulder Highway, according to a news release.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital, where they later died. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the crash; impairment was not suspected, the release said.

Metro will continue to investigate the crash. The identity of the pedestrian had not been revealed as of early Wednesday afternoon.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

