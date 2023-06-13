89°F
1 dead, several hospitalized in crash near Sunset Park

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 13, 2023 - 1:55 pm
 
Las Vegas police car (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police car (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

At least one person was killed in a crash late Tuesday morning near Warm Springs and South Pecos roads, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police were investigating a multi-vehicle crash near Warm Springs and Tomiyasu Lane, near Sunset Park.

Several people were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center’s trauma unit.

Warm Springs was shut down in both directions at Tomiyasu Lane, police said.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com

