85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Traffic

1 pedestrian dead, 1 hurt after hit by truck near Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 1, 2023 - 9:48 pm
 
Updated August 6, 2023 - 8:10 am
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One elderly pedestrian died after being struck by a pickup truck near the Strip on Tuesday night.

An 82-year-old woman and an 81-year-old man, both from California, were walking in a crosswalk at Las Vegas Boulevard, South and West Sahara Avenue around 6:30 p.m. when a pickup truck bumped into them, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Both pedestrians were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. The woman, who was in critical condition Tuesday after the collision, died Friday, police said.

Police said the 63-year-old local man driving the truck showed no signs of impairment. The woman’s death marked the 82nd traffic fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Sabrina Schnur contributed to this report.

MOST READ
1
Judge orders firm Monday hearing after apparent Trump revenge post
Judge orders firm Monday hearing after apparent Trump revenge post
2
Tight Vegas labor market could lead to job shuffling as casinos gear to open
Tight Vegas labor market could lead to job shuffling as casinos gear to open
3
Raiders lose injured running back for season
Raiders lose injured running back for season
4
Raiders report: A rough day at the office for Jimmy Garoppolo
Raiders report: A rough day at the office for Jimmy Garoppolo
5
Report: Another legendary rock band eyeing the Sphere
Report: Another legendary rock band eyeing the Sphere
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
15-year-old bicyclist killed in Las Vegas crash
15-year-old bicyclist killed in Las Vegas crash
Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in west Las Vegas
Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in west Las Vegas
Bicycle crash with car leaves boy with life-threatening injuries
Bicycle crash with car leaves boy with life-threatening injuries
Man fatally shot in parking lot next to Strip Friday
Man fatally shot in parking lot next to Strip Friday
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Motorcyclist and pedestrian die after collision
Motorcyclist and pedestrian die after collision