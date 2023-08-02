1 pedestrian dead, 1 hurt after hit by truck near Strip

An 82-year-old woman died from her injuries Friday at Sunrise Hospital after being struck by a pickup truck near the Strip on Tuesday night.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An 82-year-old woman and an 81-year-old man, both from California, were walking in a crosswalk at Las Vegas Boulevard, South and West Sahara Avenue around 6:30 p.m. when a pickup truck bumped into them, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Both pedestrians were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. The woman, who was in critical condition Tuesday after the collision, died Friday, police said.

Police said the 63-year-old local man driving the truck showed no signs of impairment. The woman’s death marked the 82nd traffic fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

