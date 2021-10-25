78°F
10-mile backup reported on I-15 headed south

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 25, 2021 - 6:21 am
 
Updated October 25, 2021 - 1:26 pm
Traffic backup on southbound Interstate 15 headed into Southern California, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. (RTC Cameras)
The RTC said all commuters on I-15 southbound should prepare for delays Monday morning and consider alternate routes. (RTC)

Traffic thinned out in Las Vegas by midmorning Monday after Electric Daisy Carnival concertgoers caused delays on major thoroughfares as they headed home at the conclusion of the three-day festival.

Heavy traffic was reported at 6 a.m. on both Interstate 15 and Las Vegas Boulevard North after the huge dance music festival wrapped up at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway early Monday morning. Tens of thousands of concertgoers were leaving the EDC site at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway just as rush hour was picking up.

Slow traffic continued to be a problem on the southbound lanes of I-15 near the California border Monday afternoon. The RTC reported a 10-mile-long traffic backup as cars approached the state line in the early afternoon.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said there were crashes on I-15 at both Lamb and Lake Mead boulevards. Traffic was moving quite slow on the entire southbound corridor of I-15 as of 6 a.m. Traffic was crawling on Las Vegas Boulevard North as well near Nellis Air Force Base. Just prior to 8 a.m., traffic backups were especially heavy on I-15 southbound at both Craig Road and Cheyenne Avenue.

By 9 a.m., however, the traffic flow had mostly returned to normal. Ashlee Wellman, spokeswoman for the Nevada Highway Patrol, said traffic backups had cleared in the valley by 8:45 a.m.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

