10-mile backup reported on southbound I-15 near Primm

As the Las Vegas Valley reopens to bigger capacities at its casinos and amenities, the long waits at the border have been consistent.

(Nevada Department of Transportation via FASTCam)

Easter weekend is not translating into a holiday for Interstate 15 commuters making the trek back to California.

A 10-mile backup on southbound Interstate 15 at the Nevada-California border was reported at 12:53 p.m. Sunday, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada Twitter account.

As the Las Vegas Valley reopens to bigger capacities at its casinos and amenities, the long waits at the border have been consistent.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.