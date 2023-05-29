89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Traffic

12-mile backup reported on I-15 southbound to California

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 29, 2023 - 12:04 pm
 
A 12-mile backup leading into Primm on southbound Interstate 15 was reported about 11 a.m. Mond ...
A 12-mile backup leading into Primm on southbound Interstate 15 was reported about 11 a.m. Monday, May 29, 2023, by the Regional Transpiration Commission. (Nevada Department of Transportation FASTCam)

The post-holiday exodus from Las Vegas to Southern California has begun.

A 12-mile backup leading into Primm on southbound Interstate 15 was reported about 11 a.m. Monday by the Regional Transpiration Commission.

Heavy delays are expected as tens of thousands of Memorial Day visitors to Las Vegas return to Southern California.

An average of 45,000 vehicles cross the border on an average day, but traffic can be 45 percent higher on major holiday weekends, such as Memorial Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s, according to California Department of Transportation.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Jeff Dunham, headlining the Strip? It figures
Jeff Dunham, headlining the Strip? It figures
2
Is Tom Brady a possibility for Raiders if Jimmy Garoppolo can’t go?
Is Tom Brady a possibility for Raiders if Jimmy Garoppolo can’t go?
3
Former, current VGK players sell homes
Former, current VGK players sell homes
4
‘A fantastic fit’: A’s unveil images of $1.5B Strip ballpark
‘A fantastic fit’: A’s unveil images of $1.5B Strip ballpark
5
Southern Nevada’s last milk producer may go out of business
Southern Nevada’s last milk producer may go out of business
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
This is when you should drive across the Nevada-California border
This is when you should drive across the Nevada-California border
I-15 widening project to reduce lanes near Las Vegas
I-15 widening project to reduce lanes near Las Vegas
With ‘massive crowds,’ EDC will jam roadways this weekend
With ‘massive crowds,’ EDC will jam roadways this weekend
US 95 reopens after fatal crash
US 95 reopens after fatal crash
Las Vegas HOV lanes could go away in 2 years
Las Vegas HOV lanes could go away in 2 years
Frank Sinatra Drive set for closure between New York-New York, Excalibur
Frank Sinatra Drive set for closure between New York-New York, Excalibur