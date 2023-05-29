12-mile backup reported on I-15 southbound to California

A 12-mile backup leading into Primm on southbound Interstate 15 was reported by the Regional Transportation Commission.

A 12-mile backup leading into Primm on southbound Interstate 15 was reported about 11 a.m. Monday, May 29, 2023, by the Regional Transpiration Commission. (Nevada Department of Transportation FASTCam)

The post-holiday exodus from Las Vegas to Southern California has begun.

Heavy delays are expected as tens of thousands of Memorial Day visitors to Las Vegas return to Southern California.

An average of 45,000 vehicles cross the border on an average day, but traffic can be 45 percent higher on major holiday weekends, such as Memorial Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s, according to California Department of Transportation.

