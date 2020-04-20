$125M road project set to kick off on Las Vegas Boulevard downtown

The largest road project in the city of Las Vegas history is set to kick off next week.

An artist rendering of what Las Vegas Boulevard will look like following a three year, $125 million road project downtown. (Courtesy city of Las Vegas)

The largest road project in the history of the city of Las Vegas is set to kick off next week.

The $125 million, three-year project on a stretch of Las Vegas Boulevard in downtown Las Vegas begins April 27, city officials announced Monday.

Work is planned to occur on Las Vegas Boulevard between Sahara and Stewart avenues. Plans call for work to also occur on Bridger Avenue from 13th Street to Las Vegas Boulevard and on Third Street between Utah and Colorado avenues.

Work includes replacing underground utilities, traffic signals, medians, curbs, gutters, sidewalks and pavement.

Sewer pipe dates to 1942

“The existing waterlines to be replaced are from 1955, the storm drains from 1954, some of the traffic signals from 1965, and the sewer pipe from 1942,” said city spokeswoman Margaret Kurtz in a news release.

Crews will save and replant the existing median trees and add 200 new trees, bus stop access points, pedestrian improvements, and additional illuminated neon signs in the new medians.

Two right-turn pockets will be added at the Charleston Boulevard and Stewart Avenue intersections.

Work is expected to take three years with work occurring between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Work will begin concurrently on Las Vegas Boulevard at Stewart, Charleston and Oakey Boulevard and work southward. Work will also begin on Bridger at 13th Street and work westward.

Timetable

The first year of work will include removing the existing medians and doing the underground utility replacements. Year two work includes electrical, irrigation and curb work, while third-year work includes sidewalk, road paving, street light installation and landscaping.

Drivers should expect lane restrictions and delays with Maryland Parkway and Grand Central Parkway are recommended as alternate routes for north- and southbound traffic.

Las Vegas Paving is the contractor on the project. Funding for the project derives from the Southern Nevada Regional Transportation Commission’s fuel revenue indexing tax, Las Vegas Valley Water District, the city of Las Vegas and the Commission for the Las Vegas Centennial.

