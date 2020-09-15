$13M upgrade of I-11 in Henderson to kick off in November

The portion of I-11 between Wagonwheel Drive to the Henderson Spaghetti bowl will be repaved as part of the nearly year-long project that kicks off Nov. 2.

A 6-mile portion of Interstate 11 is set for a $12.7 million upgrade project later this year.

The portion of I-11 between Wagonwheel Drive and the Henderson Spaghetti Bowl will be repaved as part of the nearly year-long project that kicks off Nov. 2.

“These upgrades will remove and replace the existing 14-year-old rubberized asphalt, replacing it with a crumb rubber overlay for a smoother, rejuvenated driving surface that also dampens ambient noise,” said Tony Illia, Transportation Department spokesman.

Additional work includes concrete slab and bridge decks repairs at East Paradise Hills and College drives and ramp repaving.

Crews will install 315,283 cubic yards of decorative rock, 698 boulders, and 2,817 cubic yards of riprap at the freeway interchanges. The rock, boulders and riprap are more than visual enhancements, as they aid air and water quality while reducing soil erosion for better slope management.

New bridge painting and drainage enhancements and improved lighting and signage installation will also occur as part of the project.

The stretch of I-11 averages 76,000 vehicles daily, with heavy truck travel accounting for nearly 4 percent of that traffic.

Construction will occur during day and night-time hours, Monday through Friday, with sporadic shoulder, lane and ramp closures expected.

