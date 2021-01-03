14-mile backup reported on I-15 near Primm

Traffic has been steadily increasing since June, eventually eclipsing 2019’s total in October.

(Nevada Highway Patrol)

There is a 14-mile traffic backup Sunday on southbound Interstate 15 near the Nevada-California border as commuters head back to the Golden State, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

#TrafficAlert Expect major delays southbound on I-15 approaching the Nevada/California state line. There is presently a 14 mile back up. Picture taken at the Jean exit. #DriveSafeNV #BuckleUp #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm pic.twitter.com/nraGErWSUj — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) January 3, 2021

A similar delay occurred Saturday.

Traffic volume was slow at the border during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic but the volume has been steadily increasing since June, eventually eclipsing 2019’s total in October.

