15-year-old bicyclist killed in Las Vegas crash

The crash happened Friday on South Hollywood Boulevard, near East Marlon Brando Avenue.

A pedestrian struck by a car five months ago in southwest Las Vegas has died, police announced Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (Getty Images)

A 15-year-old was fatally struck by a car while riding his bike Friday night, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The boy was riding south on South Hollywood Boulevard, near East Marlon Brando Avenue, when he was hit by a 2013 Nissan Altima at approximately 9:45 p.m., police said in a press release Sunday.

The driver of the Nissan did not show signs of impairment, and the passenger of the car had minor injuries.

The boy died at Sunrise Hospital. His death marked the 77th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2023, police said in their release.

