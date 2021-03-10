17 cars pile up in winter storm near Reno

One person suffered serious injuries as 17 vehicles slid into each other in Northern Nevada late Tuesday.

Here’s a look at why US-395 was shut down this morning. We’re expecting more winter weather this week. Please slow down and keep yourself safe, keep yourself visible, and wear your seatbelt. If you need our assistance, don’t hesitate to call *NHP #holymoly pic.twitter.com/WF5Xm2xyUI — NHP Northern Command (@NHPNorthernComm) March 9, 2021

A Nevada Highway Patrol tweet with video shows a trooper on the highway trying to warn motorists to slow down as their vehicles slide into a pile.

At one point the trooper advises that his squad car is totaled while he calls for assistance.

Several motorists suffered minor injuries.

U.S. 95 near Reno was closed because of the collisions.

The NHP advised motorists that more winter conditions were expected for roads in the area this week. A cold front that could bring rain showers to Southern Nevada has delivered ice and snow to Northern Nevada.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas in Twitter.