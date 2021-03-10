45°F
17 cars pile up in winter storm near Reno

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 10, 2021 - 6:58 am
 
One person suffered serious injuries as 17 vehicles slid into each other in Northern Nevada lat ...
One person suffered serious injuries as 17 vehicles slid into each other in Northern Nevada late Tuesday. (Nevada Highway Patrol/Twitter)

One person suffered serious injuries as 17 vehicles slid into each other in Northern Nevada late Tuesday.

A Nevada Highway Patrol tweet with video shows a trooper on the highway trying to warn motorists to slow down as their vehicles slide into a pile.

At one point the trooper advises that his squad car is totaled while he calls for assistance.

Several motorists suffered minor injuries.

U.S. 95 near Reno was closed because of the collisions.

The NHP advised motorists that more winter conditions were expected for roads in the area this week. A cold front that could bring rain showers to Southern Nevada has delivered ice and snow to Northern Nevada.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas in Twitter.

