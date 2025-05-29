$19.8M bridge over 215 in Summerlin nears completion, overnight closures planned

A final round of 215 Beltway lane closures planned for this weekend will be the last tied to the construction of the Peace Way bridge in Summerlin, as the project nears completion.

Crews pour concrete on the new Peace Way Bridge over the 215 Beltway, on Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A final round of 215 Beltway lane closures planned for this weekend will be the last one tied to the construction of the Peace Way bridge in Summerlin, as the project nears completion.

From 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday into Monday and Monday into Tuesday, the 215 will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Flamingo Road and Tropicana Avenue, Clark County announced Thursday. The lane restrictions are needed for the painting of the Peace Way bridge.

Additionally, beginning at 9 p.m. Sunday and running through 4:30 p.m. Friday, Fort Apache Road between Flamingo and Tropicana will be reduced to one lane in each direction as crews install polymer bond overlay on the road. The overlay is a treatment that helps extend the life of and improve the safety of a road.

The good news is after this weekend’s 215 lane impacts, no others are planned tied to the Peace Way bridge construction.

The $19.8 million project, which began in in June 2024, is slated for completion in late June or early July, according to Clark County spokeswoman Christine Crews. The project has led to multiple full closures of the 215, which have lasted as long as two days.

Work on the yearlong project includes the construction of the Peace Way bridge over the 215, connecting Fort Apache west of the beltway to Chessie Court east of the 215. Peace Way is also being rehabilitated between Hualapai Way and Cimarron Road, with a new traffic signal being added at Hualapai and Peace ways.

