2 dead after car rear-ends semi, closing I-15 south of Las Vegas

The northbound lanes of Interstate 15 were closed Monday morning in Southern Nevada near Jean due to a crash that killed two females.

A fatal crash closed northbound Interstate 15 near Jean, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 (RTC traffic camera)

The Nevada Highway Patrol said on Twitter that the closure was near mile marker 12, north of Jean.

#Update #TrafficAlert SB travel lanes open at IR15 and MM12. NB travel lanes still closed. NB Traffic is being diverted off at Jean to Las Vegas Blvd. #FatalUpdate #TrafficDelays #LivesAreOnTheLine #NhpSocomm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) August 30, 2021

NHP spokeswoman Ashlee Wellman later said that a northbound Honda slammed into the rear of an 18-wheeler at 6:58 a.m.

“For unknown reasons the (driver of the) Honda failed to decrease its speed,” Wellman said.

The Honda ended up in the dirt shoulder of the road. A female driver of the Honda died at the scene. A female passenger was taken to University Medical Center in Las Vegas where she later died. The ages of both were not immediately known.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said motorists should prepare for delays. Northbound traffic was being diverted off the interstate onto an alternate route.

