2 dead after car rear-ends semi, closing I-15 south of Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 30, 2021 - 8:25 am
 
Updated August 30, 2021 - 9:35 am
A fatal crash closed northbound Interstate 15 near Jean, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 (RTC traffic camera)
A fatal crash closed northbound Interstate 15 near Jean, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 (RTC traffic camera)

The northbound lanes of Interstate 15 were closed Monday morning in Southern Nevada near Jean due to a crash that killed two females.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said on Twitter that the closure was near mile marker 12, north of Jean.

NHP spokeswoman Ashlee Wellman later said that a northbound Honda slammed into the rear of an 18-wheeler at 6:58 a.m.

“For unknown reasons the (driver of the) Honda failed to decrease its speed,” Wellman said.

The Honda ended up in the dirt shoulder of the road. A female driver of the Honda died at the scene. A female passenger was taken to University Medical Center in Las Vegas where she later died. The ages of both were not immediately known.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said motorists should prepare for delays. Northbound traffic was being diverted off the interstate onto an alternate route.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

