90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Traffic

2 dead after collision on two-lane road in Lake Mead National Recreation Area

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 9, 2023 - 12:30 pm
 
Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Two people died in a crash last month in Lake Mead National Recreation Area after two cars collided on a two-lane portion of Lake Mead Boulevard.

Police responded to a crash on Sept. 24 around 11:50 p.m. after 32-year-old Jacqueline Hoffman collided with 29-year-old Rigoberto Angel-Nunez, according to Nevada State Police.

Police said in a news release that Hoffman was traveling south on the road when the wheel of the Kia Sorento she was driving entered the northbound lane for reasons “undetermined” and collided with Angel-Nunez, who was driving a Cadillac Escalade in the southbound lane.

The left front of the Kia hit the left front of the Cadillac Escalade, and the Kia rotated, flipped and landed upside-down, police said.

Police said Hoffman was pronounced dead at the scene after sustaining injuries from the crash. Angel-Nunez also died following injuries from the crash, and was pronounced dead by the Clark County coroner’s office.

The crash is still under investigation. Hoffman and Angel-Nunez’ deaths mark the 55th and 56th fatal crash of 2023 in Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol – Southern Command’s jurisdiction.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Bono spots Lady Gaga at The Sphere: ‘I better sing these notes right’
Bono spots Lady Gaga at The Sphere: ‘I better sing these notes right’
2
LETTER: What are Trump supporters thinking?
LETTER: What are Trump supporters thinking?
3
$200K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$200K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
4
CARTOONS: What happens when you try to keep Trump quiet
CARTOONS: What happens when you try to keep Trump quiet
5
Case of missing California teen leads to Nevada
Case of missing California teen leads to Nevada
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Man struck, killed by truck on I-15
Man struck, killed by truck on I-15
Multiple-vehicle crash in southwest Las Vegas leaves many injured, one driver missing
Multiple-vehicle crash in southwest Las Vegas leaves many injured, one driver missing
Man dead, woman injured in crash fleeing police in northeast valley
Man dead, woman injured in crash fleeing police in northeast valley
2 killed in separate Las Vegas crashes
2 killed in separate Las Vegas crashes
Bicyclist killed in northeast Las Vegas Valley hit-and-run crash
Bicyclist killed in northeast Las Vegas Valley hit-and-run crash
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Henderson
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Henderson