2 dead after collision on two-lane road in Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Two people died in a crash last month in Lake Mead National Recreation Area after two cars collided on a two-lane portion of Lake Mead Boulevard.

Police responded to a crash on Sept. 24 around 11:50 p.m. after 32-year-old Jacqueline Hoffman collided with 29-year-old Rigoberto Angel-Nunez, according to Nevada State Police.

Police said in a news release that Hoffman was traveling south on the road when the wheel of the Kia Sorento she was driving entered the northbound lane for reasons “undetermined” and collided with Angel-Nunez, who was driving a Cadillac Escalade in the southbound lane.

The left front of the Kia hit the left front of the Cadillac Escalade, and the Kia rotated, flipped and landed upside-down, police said.

Police said Hoffman was pronounced dead at the scene after sustaining injuries from the crash. Angel-Nunez also died following injuries from the crash, and was pronounced dead by the Clark County coroner’s office.

The crash is still under investigation. Hoffman and Angel-Nunez’ deaths mark the 55th and 56th fatal crash of 2023 in Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol – Southern Command’s jurisdiction.

