2 dead, multiple injured in multi-vehicle crash in northwest Las Vegas

Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 18, 2025 - 4:13 pm
 
Updated November 18, 2025 - 4:18 pm

A crash involving multiple vehicles in northwest Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon left two dead, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.

The crash happened around 3:29 p.m. in the area of Cheyenne Avenue and Jones Boulevard, police said.

In addition to the two people who were pronounced dead at the scene, multiple others were transported to area hospitals with injuries, according to Metro.

The roadways are closed in all directions. Police ask motorists to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow her on Instagram at @arletteyousif.

