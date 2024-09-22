2 men dead after crash in east Las Vegas

Two men died Saturday afternoon in a crash in the east Las Vegas Valley.

A 67-year-old man and a 54-year-old man died around 4:30 p.m. after being struck by a 2012 GMC Yukon Denali while crossing North Lamb Boulevard at Kell Lane, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Witness statements and evidence at the scene showed that the Denali was traveling at a high speed before the crash, police said.

The two men were pronounced dead the scene. Police said the driver of the Denali, a 16-year-old male, and his passenger, an 11-year-old male, were taken to University Medical Center after the crash and later released with minor injuries.

The men’s deaths mark the 109th and 110th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.