67°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Traffic

2 men dead after crash in east Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metro Police vehicle lights. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Metro Police vehicle lights. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Henderson police investigate a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and car at Sun City Anthem Dr ...
Two-vehicle crash slows traffic at Henderson intersection
An aerial view of the current 215 Beltway and Summerlin Parkway, on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in ...
Major makeover coming to Summerlin Parkway-215 interchange
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson cyclist killed in crash with garbage truck identified
An active traffic management sign U.S. Highway 95 on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. Twelve more of the ...
US 95 to get more messaging signs; multiple closures on horizon for I-15
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 22, 2024 - 7:15 am
 

Two men died Saturday afternoon in a crash in the east Las Vegas Valley.

A 67-year-old man and a 54-year-old man died around 4:30 p.m. after being struck by a 2012 GMC Yukon Denali while crossing North Lamb Boulevard at Kell Lane, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Witness statements and evidence at the scene showed that the Denali was traveling at a high speed before the crash, police said.

The two men were pronounced dead the scene. Police said the driver of the Denali, a 16-year-old male, and his passenger, an 11-year-old male, were taken to University Medical Center after the crash and later released with minor injuries.

The men’s deaths mark the 109th and 110th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES