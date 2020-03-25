2 to hospital from 5-vehicle crash in northeast valley

Southbound lanes of Nellis Boulevard near Geist Avenue are closed, police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash in east Las Vegas that could impact traffic flows in the area.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said the crash involved at least five cars at Nellis Boulevard, near Geist Avenue, at 6:04 a.m. Southbound lanes of Nellis Boulevard are closed.

At least two motorists have been transported to the hospital. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening, Gordon said.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.