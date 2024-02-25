68°F
20-year-old motorcyclist dies after hitting curb

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 25, 2024 - 12:10 pm
 
Police lights. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 20-year-old motorcyclist died Sunday morning after hitting a curb.

Around 5:22 a.m., the Metropolitan Police Department said the man was approaching a curve in the road on North Maryland Parkway south of East Bonanza Road when he struck a curb.

He was ejected from the bike, and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the man was traveling at a high rate of speed before the crash, according to evidence at the scene and witness statements.

His death marks the 30th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2024.

