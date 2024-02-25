20-year-old motorcyclist dies after hitting curb
Las Vegas police said a man was riding a motorcycle on South Maryland Parkway when he struck a curb and was ejected from the bike.
A 20-year-old motorcyclist died Sunday morning after hitting a curb.
Around 5:22 a.m., the Metropolitan Police Department said the man was approaching a curve in the road on North Maryland Parkway south of East Bonanza Road when he struck a curb.
He was ejected from the bike, and pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the man was traveling at a high rate of speed before the crash, according to evidence at the scene and witness statements.
His death marks the 30th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2024.