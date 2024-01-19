20-year-old motorcyclist dies in high-speed collision

The motorcyclist’s death marks the 10th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

Police lights (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist died Thursday night after being ejected from their bike in a high-speed collision.

A 20-year-old motorcyclist on a 2002 Yamaha FZS1000 collided with a 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier at the intersection of East Bonanza Road and 19th Street around 10:30 p.m., the Metropolitan Police Department said.

According to evidence at the scene, a witness statement and video surveillance, the motorcycle was traveling east on Bonanza at a high rate of speed when it collided with the car making a left turn from Bonanza onto southbound 19th street, police said.

The rider succumbed to their injuries at the scene. Police said the Chevrolet driver had minor injuries, and did not show signs of impairment.

The motorcyclist’s death marks the 10th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

The collision is still under investigation.