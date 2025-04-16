20-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash near Lake Mead

A 20-year-old motorcyclist died Sunday in a crash in Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Nevada Highway Patrol said in a news release.

A 20-year-old motorcyclist died Sunday in a crash in Lake Mead National Recreation Area, the Nevada Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The rider, Brian Mayhew, of Las Vegas, was driving south on North Shore Road when he failed to negotiate a curve and entered the northbound lane before driving into a desert area, police said.

The motorcycle continued southwest and became airborne before “striking an embankment and overturning, ejecting the rider,” the Highway Patrol said.

Mayhew died from his injuries sustained in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. His death marks the 18th fatality in Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Command’s jurisdiction this year.

