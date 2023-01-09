2022 one of top 5 deadliest on Nevada roads in 32 years

Nevada roads saw 382 fatalities in 2022, only three fewer than the total seen in 2021, according to data released Monday from the Nevada Department of Public safety.

Las Vegas and Clark County School District police investigate a fatal crash that occurred at West Windmill Lane and South Pines Drive on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Last year ranked as one of the top five deadliest years on Nevada roads in the past three decades.

The crash-related deaths were the result of 352 fatal wrecks, which was down 2 percent from 2021, but the 2022 total still nearly matched the prior year’s count of 385.

State data on traffic fatalities dates back to 1991, with 2022 seeing one of the highest traffic death counts in the past 32 years. Last year’s figures trail 2021, 2006 (431), 2005 (427) and 2004 (395), according to state data.

Clark County saw an increase in deadly crashes last year with 246 fatalities, up 4 percent from 2021’s 236 road deaths.

Pedestrian deaths in the state rose 5 percent from 2021 to 2022, accounting for 88 deaths last year. While cyclist deaths jumped 114 percent, going from seven in 2021 to 15 in 2022.

Motorcyclist fatalities dipped 7 percent year-over-year, with 2022 seeing 78 deaths, six less than the 84 fatals in 2021.

Fatalities tied to vehicle occupants not buckling up rose 5 percent in 2022 from 2021, with 79 deaths coming as result of failing to wear a safety belt.

