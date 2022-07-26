215 Beltway at Sunset expected to reopen soon following police activity

The 215 Beltway was closed in the western Las Vegas Valley early Tuesday.

Rafael Rivera Way is closed Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The 215 Beltway was closed in the western Las Vegas Valley early Tuesday due to police activity. (FAST Camera)

The 215 Beltway in the western Las Vegas Valley was expected to reopen by 10:20 a.m. following an hours-long closure early Tuesday due to police activity.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada tweeted about the closure Monday just after 5 a.m.

“Police activity on 215 Western Beltway at Sunset Road. 215 Western Beltway closed in both directions at Sunset,” the RTC said.

Nevada Highway Patrol spokeswoman Ashlee Wellman said law enforcement was responding to the area for a “possibly suicidal subject.” Other roadways in the area that were closed included Sunset and Rafael Rivera Way. Extensive traffic delays were reported.

At 9:20 a.m., Las Vegas police said the individual in distress was taken into custody and that the closure of area roads was expected to be lifted within an hour.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

