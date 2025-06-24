215 Beltway in Summerlin set for back-to-back overnight directional closures

The 215 Beltway is set for a pair of overnight directional closures this week in Summerlin.

Construction is underway on the 215 Beltway and Summerlin Parkway interchange, on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. A $130 million project includes reconfiguring ramps, building new bridges, and adding pedestrian and bicycle bridges. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The 215 Beltway is set for a pair of overnight directional closures this week in Summerlin.

The Beltway between Far Hills Avenue and Summerlin Parkway will see directional closures on back-to-back overnights Wednesday into Thursday and Thursday into Friday, Clark County announced Monday. The closures are needed for bridge work tied to the $130 million 215-Summerlin Parkway Interchange project.

Between 8 p.m. Wednesday and 5 a.m. Thursday, the 215 northbound between Far Hills and Summerlin Parkway will be closed to traffic. Motorists traveling north will be detoured to the Summerlin Parkway off-ramp and then back onto the 215, just north of Summerlin Parkway.

Between 8 p.m. Thursday and 5 a.m. Friday 215 southbound will be closed to traffic between Far Hills and Summerlin Parkway. Vehicles traveling on 215 south will need to exit at Summerlin Parkway, where they will head east to Anasazi Drive. Then motorists should head south on Anasazi to Far Hills westbound to reenter the 215.

The three-year project began in February and is slated to wrap up in February 2028. It includes the reconfiguration of the 215-Summerlin Parkway interchange with the addition of a new flyover ramp from 215 southbound to Summerlin Parkway eastbound, new bridges, the widening of the Summerlin Parkway bridge over 215 and three trail bridges planned to expand the city of Las Vegas Trail over the freeway.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.