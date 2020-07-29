215 Beltway ramp near Las Vegas airport closed for cleanup

A stretch of road on the 215 Beltway leading to McCarran International Airport is closed Wednesday morning for a cleanup of asphalt.

A 215 Beltway ramp leading to McCarran International Airport is closed on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, while cleanup of an asphalt spill from Tuesday continues. (NDOT Fast Camera)

As of 6:30 a.m., the airport connector ramp coming from Henderson is closed so crews can clean up several hundred gallons of asphalt.

TRAFFIC ALERT: As of 6:30 a.m. airport access via westbound I-215 (from Henderson) is closed. Crews will continue to work on cleaning the road from a tanker spill yesterday. Those headed to McCarran should seek an alternate route. — McCarran Airport (@LASairport) July 29, 2020

The spill occurred about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday when a tanker truck went off the road. No collision was involved, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

It is unknown how long the ramp will be closed Wednesday.

