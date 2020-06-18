215 Beltway reopened after crash near Pecos Road

A segment of the 215 Beltway was closed because of a crash Thursday morning in the southern Las Vegas Valley, officials said.

Traffic is heavy at Eastern and the 215 Beltway in Henderson after a closure near Pecos Road for a crash on Thursday, June 18, 2020. (RTC FAST camera)

A crash on the 215 Beltway near Pecos Road has closed the eastbound lanes, Thursday, June 18, 2020. (RTC FAST camera)

The eastbound lanes of the Beltway were closed over South Pecos Road, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said. Traffic from St. Rose Parkway to Green Valley Parkway in the Henderson area was affected.

Traffic was diverted around the crash, causing significant backups. The scene was cleared about 7:30 a.m., the RTC said in a tweet.

