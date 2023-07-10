103°F
Traffic

215 Beltway sees major traffic delays near Eastern, St. Rose

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 10, 2023 - 1:09 pm
 
Updated July 10, 2023 - 1:39 pm
The 215 Beltway eastbound was down to one lane between Eastern Avenue and St. Rose Parkway afte ...
The 215 Beltway eastbound was down to one lane between Eastern Avenue and St. Rose Parkway after a crash on Monday, July 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Nevada Department of Transportation)

The 215 Beltway eastbound was down to one lane between Eastern Avenue and St. Rose Parkway for several hours after a crash Monday morning.

The lane closure caused bumper-to-bumper traffic backups between Windmill Lane and St. Rose, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

At 1:31 p.m., RTC of Southern Nevada tweeted that all lanes were open.

No fatalities have been reported for the crash that occurred around 10:30 a.m., but there was at least one person injured, according to Nevada Highway Patrol logs.

NHP said in a tweet that drivers should expect delays, use caution while driving and slow down for first responder vehicles.

