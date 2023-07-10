215 Beltway sees major traffic delays near Eastern, St. Rose
The 215 Beltway eastbound was down to one lane Monday afternoon before reopening at 1:30 p.m.
The 215 Beltway eastbound was down to one lane between Eastern Avenue and St. Rose Parkway for several hours after a crash Monday morning.
The lane closure caused bumper-to-bumper traffic backups between Windmill Lane and St. Rose, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.
At 1:31 p.m., RTC of Southern Nevada tweeted that all lanes were open.
No fatalities have been reported for the crash that occurred around 10:30 a.m., but there was at least one person injured, according to Nevada Highway Patrol logs.
NHP said in a tweet that drivers should expect delays, use caution while driving and slow down for first responder vehicles.