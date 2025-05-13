215 Beltway set for full closure in Summerlin this week

Summerlin motorists should brace for another full closure of the 215 Beltway this week tied to the ongoing Peace Way bridge project.

Part of I-15 returning to normal this week — but there will be closures first

Crews pour concrete on the new Peace Way Bridge over the 215 Beltway, on Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Summerlin motorists should brace for another full closure of the 215 Beltway later this week as work on the ongoing Peace Way bridge project continues.

The closure, between Flamingo Road and Tropicana Avenue, is expected to begin at 9 p.m. Friday, and will reopen at some point Saturday, Clark County announced Monday. Although no definitive reopening time has been set, the county said the closure will not last for more than 24 hours.

The closure is needed for crews to safely carry out necessary work on Peace Way over the 215.

Southbound lane reductions will start as far north as Town Center Drive, and northbound reductions will start as far south as Sunset Road, according to the county news release.

Clark County officials advise drivers to expect delays on the 215 near the closure site and to seek alternate routes.

The $19.8 million project includes the construction of the Peace Way bridge over 215, connecting the road between Fort Apache Road to the west and Chessie Court to the east.

Aside from the bridge construction, the project also includes roadway rehabilitation on Peace Way between Hualapai Way to Cimarron Road and the addition of a traffic signal at Hualapai and Peace ways.

The Peace Way project began in June 2024 and is expected to be completed sometime this summer.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.